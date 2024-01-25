Brock Purdy: Good or bad, you've got to clean the slate for the next week

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had a rough time for most of last Saturday's game against the Packers, but he was able to go 6-of-7 for 47 yards while running twice for 11 yards to help set up Christian McCaffrey's game-winning touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

The ending helped overshadow the tough sledding, but Purdy said on Wednesday that he believes the key to success as an NFL quarterback is to have a short memory. Purdy said at a press conference that he has worked to put all of the last week''s ups and downs aside ahead of this Sunday's matchup with the Lions.

“For me you’re real with yourself," Purdy said, via a transcript from the team. "You understand where you’re at as a quarterback, how you played. It doesn’t matter if you played good or bad, like I don’t take really any of that with you the next week, it’s a new game, it’s a new scheme, it’s a new environment. Everything about it is new. So it’s almost like you’ve got to clean the slate, learn from the mistakes, build off of the good things that you’ve done. But it’s a new game. That’s the mental battle that I feel like all the NFL quarterbacks go through. I think that’s where the great ones really separate themselves from the others. So yeah, that’s how I look at it.”

Purdy and the 49ers got to this point last season, but an elbow injury against the Eagles helped send them to a loss that provided fuel for their entire season. Finishing the job will take a better outing from Purdy as he works from the blank slate that's now in front of him.