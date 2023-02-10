Brock Purdy gives update on his UCL injury ahead of 2023 NFL Honors
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy gives update on his UCL injury ahead of 2023 NFL Honors.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy gives update on his UCL injury ahead of 2023 NFL Honors.
Hear from Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Steve Spagnuolo and Mark Donovan on the final day of Super Bowl LVII interviews.
49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans isn’t a coordinator anymore. His work with the 49ers’ defense earned him a head coaching job with the Texans. It also won him assistant coach of the year, which was announced Thursday night at NFL Honors. Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson were the other [more]
Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen fell short in voting for the Assistant Coach of the Year award. By Dave Zangaro
Matt Nagy landed on the Chiefs' staff after he was fired by the Bears.
NFL Network has decided to remove the Hall of Famer from its Super Bowl pregame shows.
49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey spoke frankly about his future in San Francisco last week.
Days before the Super Bowl kicks off, the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. By Adam Hermann
What does Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski think of the comparisons between him and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Here's what he told our Phil Perry on the Next Pats Podcast.
49ers stars Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey have wildly differing opinions on who they want to win Super Bowl LVII.
ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter says the Bears will receive "unbelievable offers" for the No. 1 pick in the draft during an interview with Waddle & Silvy on ESPN 1000.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
Former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff would prefer to add a premium player instead of a pile of picks in a trade for the No. 1 pick. Could Brian Burns be that premium player for the Bears to target?
Here's all the info you need to watch Super Bowl LVII.
One of the strangest stories of the week came from Minnesota, by way of Arizona. Brian Flores opted to become the new defensive coordinator of the Vikings while still in the running to become the head coach of the Cardinals. Some have wondered whether Flores had learned that he wouldn’t get the Cardinals job. Some [more]
The Eagles are favored to win Super Bowl 57 for a lot of reasons. Here are five that are keeping Chiefs fans up at night.
Almost two weeks after the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss, Christian McCaffrey revealed just how close he was to being the quarterback against the Eagles.
Breaking down the matchups, key players and the winner of the 2023 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chiefs coach was asked to name his favorite rappers today, and his answer didn’t disappoint.
People love their conspiracy theories.
There are storylines galore heading into Super Bowl 57. Here are our staff predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs.