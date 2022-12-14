Brock Purdy getting treatment for oblique, limited in 49ers' practice

Purdy getting treatment for oblique, limited in practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ quick turnaround means little recovery time for quarterback Brock Purdy and even less time to make sure all parts are working as intended.

Purdy was scheduled for “limited practice” on Tuesday due to soreness in his obliques and ribs area, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Because the 49ers will not go through a full-speed work before facing the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Luman Field, Shanahan described Purdy’s involvement in practice as “more limited than everyone else.”

Purdy said he felt good as he tries to get as much treatment as possible in advance of the team’s Week 15 game. The 49ers (9-4) would clinch the NFC West title with a victory over the Seahawks.

“I can still jog and run and do all that kind of stuff, but I haven’t tried playing football, yet,” Purdy said.

Purdy sustained an oblique strain early in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he stretched out with a dive at the sideline in an attempt to pick up extra yards. His condition became more apparent as the game went on, and he did not play over the final 13 minutes of action.

When Purdy reported to the 49ers’ team headquarters on Monday, he said he felt soreness but did not seem too alarmed.

“When I got in the treatment room, they did some tests and stuff on me,” Purdy said. “It wasn’t excruciating pain or anything like that. I was just sore after the game.”

Purdy is scheduled to make his second NFL start after two impressive showings the past two games. He replaced injured Jimmy Garoppolo as the starter in the first quarter of the team’s 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Then, he threw two touchdown passes in a 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Purdy has completed 45 of 67 pass attempts (67.2 percent) for 461 yards with four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Veteran Josh Johnson, whom the 49ers signed off the Denver Broncos’ practice squad last week, is the 49ers’ backup quarterback.

