Brock Purdy-George Kittle connection leads to history for 49ers' tight end

For the second straight week, the Brock Purdy-George Kittle connection produced two touchdowns, leading the 49ers to a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

Since taking over as the 49ers' starting quarterback for Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, Purdy quickly has developed chemistry with Kittle.

Kittle's two touchdown receptions against the Seattle Seahawks last week and Commanders on Saturday put the 29-year-old in elite company as he became the first 49ers tight end since at least 1970 to register two or more touchdown receptions in back-to-back games.

Additionally, Kittle became the first 49ers player since Terrell Owens in 2002 to accomplish the feat.

Purdy's chemistry with Kittle has helped the 22-year-old rookie become comfortable in his role, but it's even reached accidental levels as the Iowa State product's passes seem to find the tight end even when they're not intended for him.

Purdy and Kittle will look to make it three straight weeks of two touchdowns when the 49ers head on the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

