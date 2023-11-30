Brock Purdy focused but enjoys 49ers-Eagles trash talk from afar originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy obviously stays out of the trash talk game, but the second-year quarterback finds the back-and-forth talk between his 49ers teammates and other players entertaining.

Deebo Samuel made headlines earlier in the week revealing he did not have any regrets about comments he made shortly after the NFC Championship game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. The statement provoked responses from several players in the Eagles locker room and Purdy has had a front-row seat to it all.

“I hear the stuff around the facility in terms of, ‘Deebo said this’ or ‘Whoever said this,’ and I get a laugh out of it, it’s funny,” Purdy said on Thursday. “I obviously don’t get caught up in it, but for Deebo or guys that have played the game for a while, to have fun with it, they can do that. I laugh about it when I hear it.”

Talk outside of team headquarters about the clash between the top two seeds in the NFC has been at a fever pitch which could change the energy in a building. Purdy vehemently denies that is the case in Santa Clara, including with his versatile wide receiver.

“Deebo has been Deebo,” Purdy said. “He is at practice, running routes, being explosive. He goes hard at practice. It’s not like he picks and chooses games that he goes hard at practice. He’s been himself. He’s not trying to turn on a switch and act like someone he’s not. He’s Deebo. He’s going hard.”

Purdy, while hearing about all of the comings and goings of his teammates has stayed focused on the task at hand which is to play well enough to potentially earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage.

The young quarterback knows he is facing a very talented Eagles defensive line that has racked up 32 quarterback sacks through 11 games including Hasson Reddick, who has notched 8.5 himself.

“For myself, it’s another game that I have to be prepared to play football and make the right decisions consistently and handle the operation of the offense,” Purdy said. “That’s where my mind has to be, not all the other stuff.”

