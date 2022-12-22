Brock Purdy feels 'a lot better' after gutting through injuries vs. Seahawks

Purdy feeling 'a lot better' after gutting through injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan said after the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field last Sunday that Brock Purdy earned more respect from the locker room after battling soreness in his obliques and ribs area.

However, a few days have passed since the 22-year-old helped lead the 49ers to their seventh straight win and Purdy feels better ahead of San Francisco's matchup against the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

"Yeah, I feel a lot better compared to last week going into the game," Purdy told reporters Wednesday. "Just compared to how I felt going into the game and then obviously having a good three days before doing anything of just rest and recovery, I feel a lot better."

Even if there's still lingering pain after gutting through the game against the Seahawks, the Iowa State product isn't going to let that get in the way of being an effective starting quarterback when facing the Commanders, and the thought of aggravating his injury doesn't come to mind.

"I knew that I was going to start out the game," Purdy said. "I didn't know if I got hit or if something happened.

"If things got worse with my oblique and whatnot if I would have to come out of the game, that kind of thing. I knew that I was going to start the game and roll from there and see how it felt, but there was never a question of if I was going to play or not."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast