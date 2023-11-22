Brock Purdy: I feel like my arm has gotten stronger

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy successfully recovered from his offseason elbow surgery to play in the first game of the season, and has been effective piloting the offense in 2023.

Entering Week 12, he's leading the league with a 70.2 percent completion rate and a 115.1 passer rating. He’s also throwing touchdowns at a higher clip than anyone else, at 6.5 percent of his passes and leads the league at 9.7 yards per attempt.

Purdy will be in action on Thursday night when the 49ers take on the Seahawks and said this week that his arm strength has gotten better since fully recovering from his offseason elbow surgery to repair a torn UCL.

"I do feel like just my pre and post routine of throwing has allowed my arm to get stronger, just in general,” Purdy said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Obviously, after the surgery, [the goal was to] recover, but just my habits and stuff of what I've done in the NFL compared to college, it's a night and day difference, and I feel like it has helped my arm get stronger.

"So, all of those components added in, I feel like my arm has gotten stronger."

Purdy has thrown for 2,662 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. We’ll see if that arm strength pays off with some deep shots against Seattle on Thursday night.