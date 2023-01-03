Brock Purdy extends historic two-TD streak in 49ers' win vs. Raiders

Purdy extends historic two-TD streak in 49ers' win vs. Vegas originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy continues to make NFL history on the field.

Taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo after he had broken his left foot early in the 49ers' matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 4, Purdy has now won his first four starts, becoming the fifth rookie quarterback in league history to do so.

Purdy joins Ben Roethlisberger (first 13 wins in 2004), Mike Kruczek (6 in 1968), Virgil Carter (4 in 1968) and Phil Simms (4 in 1979) on that very exclusive list of rookie quarterbacks.

The Iowa State product is also the first quarterback in the 49ers' storied history to have won his first four NFL starts.

Moreover, the 23-year-old became the seventh rookie in the Super Bowl era to notch at least two touchdown passes in five straight games. Purdy is also the first rookie quarterback to accomplish that feat since Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did it in 2020.

Of note, only Herbert had a longer streak as he threw multiple touchdowns passes in seven straight games.

Mr. Irrelevant where?



Brock Purdy records his 5th straight game with multiple TD passes, tied for the 2nd-longest streak by a rookie QB since the 1970 merger. The only longer streak belongs to Justin Herbert (7 straight in 2020). pic.twitter.com/Ja0EYsEAu2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 1, 2023

Additionally, Purdy's 10 touchdown passes are tied with Tom Owen in 1974 for most by a rookie quarterback in 49ers history. Purdy is also the first 49ers quarterback since Jeff Garcia in 2001 to have thrown two or more touchdown passes in five consecutive games, with Garcia ultimately having eight such games.

Going back even further, Purdy joins Mark Rypien as the only quarterbacks since 1970 to have 185-or-more passing yards, two or more passing touchdowns and a passer rating of 95.0 or higher in each of their first four starts.

Lastly, Purdy's 112.7 passer rating from his first start in Week 14 to his latest start in Week 17 is the highest passer rating in the league during that span.

While Purdy's historic start may be surprising, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes what the rookie has done so far is "real."

"He's a talented guy who's very tough," Shanahan told reporters after the 49ers' 37-34 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders. "And when he does make mistakes, he understands why and then tries to learn from them.

"He doesn't have a ton of experience in this league in playing, so every time he goes out there, whether it is good or bad, I feel like when you've got the skill set, and you play the game the right way, he's only going to get better from it."

With Purdy's jersey headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to joining Dan Marino in the history books, the sky is the limit for the San Francisco signal-caller.

49ers fans are hopeful that Purdy can help break the team's Super Bowl drought along with various records along the way.

