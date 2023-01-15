Brock Purdy explains epic high step on run, vein-injection celebration

Purdy explains high step on first-down run, vein-injection celly originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Rookie Brock Purdy is cherishing every moment as the 49ers' starting quarterback, as evidenced by his emphatic on-field celebrations.

When asked by reporters after the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks about his high step on a first-down run and other celebrations, the 23-year-old explained it all happens on the fly.

"I mean sort of, [it] just comes in the moment," Purdy said Saturday. "I don't really, 'Do I high-step this linebacker or anything like that.'

"I try to just get him to stop a little bit so I could possibly get a couple more yards. That's all that is."

As for his "injecting his veins" celebration after a touchdown, Purdy said it's his way to pump up his teammates.

"I think it's just more for the team, like they love just bringing some emotion and juice to the team," Purdy said. "I don't go into the game telling them, 'Man, I'm going to inject my veins with this or that.'

"It was just some celebration to get the guys going."

And there was lots of celebrating against the Seahawks. In his first career playoff start, Purdy completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards to go along with four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) and zero interceptions.

Not only did Purdy receive a Twitter shout-out from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and set NFL Twitter ablaze with his outstanding debut, but he also set numerous league records with his outing.

While Purdy's playoff debut might have surprised some, 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner said that's just who the rookie is and that he has been in similar situations.

"When you get thrown into the [Miami] Dolphins, who are as hot as they come, and Jimmy [Garoppolo] goes down, we're all looking around and Brock Purdy's the one who gets his number called, and he goes and helps you win a football game," Warner told reporters postgame. "Those are the big moments that prepare you for moments like this.

"He showed us over and over again who he is and the type of player he is, so I'm not surprised."

All-Pro Fred knew the moment would not be too big for Purdy today pic.twitter.com/ej1uyqWw16 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 15, 2023

With six consecutive wins under his belt as a starter -- including his first in the playoffs -- Purdy has shown that no moment is too big for him, regardless of the situation. 49ers fans hope that immense confidence in himself and his abilities can lead to more Purdy playoff success.