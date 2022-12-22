Brock Purdy explains differences for 49ers QBs in Kyle Shanahan's system

Purdy explains differences for 49ers QBs in Shanahan's system originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy might have a different skill set than the 49ers quarterbacks before him, but the rookie explained why not much has to change in Kyle Shanahan’s system.

“Everyone plays the game a little differently,” Purdy said on Wednesday. “But at the core, we are running the same offense with Kyle — his mindset in terms of the progressions, where we need to be, and where the ball needs to go.”

Since taking over the helm for Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a fracture in his foot in Week 13, Purdy has completed 58 of his 84 attempts for 612 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in three contests.

Purdy’s impressive performance in Seattle was not only while facing the elements in a division-clinching win facing the Seahawks, but while battling back from rib and oblique injuries incurred just a few days prior while facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I feel a lot better, compared to how I felt going into the game,” Purdy said. “Obviously, I got three days before doing anything, of just rest and recovery. I feel a lot better.”

Garoppolo and Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, have been valuable resources for Purdy. Neither of the injured quarterbacks has missed position or team meetings and the Iowa State product has appreciated their input in regard to playing the position.



While Shanahan did admit that the offensive coaching staff needed to change their approach to the game switching from Lance to Garoppolo, the head coach said there have been fewer adjustments to Purdy under center.

Still, they are two different quarterbacks — two different people.

“We all have a different perspective of it but we know the main goal of it, which is awesome because Jimmy has been in the offense for a while,” Purdy said. “Trey had a whole year under his belt, so he helps me with what he experienced his rookie year.

“All those guys, all the input, it’s been great, I am very blessed and thankful for their perspectives on things. At the end of the day when you go out and get the snap you are your own player.”

Purdy also shared how much he appreciates Shanahan’s honesty when breaking down game film along with quarterbacks coach Brian Griese and Klay Kubiak. The rookie quarterback knows that not sugarcoating anything and giving him ways to improve his game will only make him better in the long run.

“I’m not Trey, I’m not Jimmy, I’m myself, and same with them,” Purdy said. “We all play the game slightly differently, but we play in the same system. And so we trust in Kyle and his progression and the way he teaches us.”

