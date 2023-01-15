Brock Purdy explains how 49ers overcame first-half jitters vs. Seahawks

Purdy explains how 49ers overcame early jitters vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy had a game for the ages Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

In his playoff debut, the 49ers rookie quarterback helped San Francisco advance to the NFC Divisional Round after guiding the team to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The poised Purdy spoke to reporters postgame to discuss if the 49ers had any jitters before and during the first half of their NFC Wild Card Game.

"There was some emotion going into the game, like you just feel it in the environment, with the fans, and our teammates are like, 'Man, this is win or go home,' " Purdy said. "But once the game started, it was all, 'Hey, it's 11-on-11, I got to do my job, I got to get it to the guys when they're in space and go from there.' "

The 23-year-old added that the 49ers "didn't make it more than what it was" and tried to focus on just playing football.

"So I feel like that was just something we had in the back of our minds too," Purdy continued. "Overall, it wasn't, 'Oh my gosh, we're in the playoffs, we got to get all tense' or anything like that.

"So we just got to play our game and let everything else fall into place."

After entering halftime trailing by one point, 17-16, the 49ers' offense and defense settled in and outscored the Seahawks 25-6 the rest of the way. Seattle's only points came late in the fourth quarter when the game was out of hand.

Once the final whistle blew, Purdy completed 18 of 30 pass attempts for 332 yards with three touchdowns -- along with one rushing touchdown -- and zero interceptions. The "slithery" rookie, as receiver Deebo Samuel dubbed his quarterback, proved Saturday that no moment is too big for him and his maturity showed against the Seahawks.

Although Purdy might be a rookie, he definitely does not play like one. The 49ers will need his poise, confidence, and maturity as they continue on their journey to Super Bowl LVII.

