Brock Purdy excited for first taste of 49ers-Rams rivalry as starter

SANTA CLARA -- On Sunday, Brock Purdy will line up for his 10th game since being on top of the 49ers’ quarterback depth chart.

And he will complete the circuit of facing each of San Francisco's NFC West opponents.

The 49ers played the Los Angeles Rams twice last season while Purdy was the backup quarterback behind Jimmy Garoppolo.

He prepared to face the Rams in those games, going through the game-planning process. But he never got off the sideline in the 49ers’ two victories.

“This is my third time doing it,” Purdy said. “So it feels like I have played against them, but I haven’t. I’m excited to.”

The 49ers defeated the Rams 24-9 in Week 4. Just four weeks later, the 49ers went to SoFi Stadium and came away with a 31-14 victory.

Purdy said there is plenty of carryover from the 49ers’ past game plans against the Rams under defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

“Obviously, they have Aaron Donald and a scheme that they’ve been doing for a while on offense,” Purdy said. “So we’re taking things we’ve done in the past and whatnot, and building off those kinds of things.”

Purdy last week became the first quarterback in NFL history to win each of his first six regular-season starts and throw at least two touchdown passes in each start. He also is the first with a passer rating of 95 or better in each of his first six starts.

“It’s just going to be about going out there and seeing the defense, making sure we’re in the right play, formation, all that kind of stuff,” Purdy said. “And keep it simple and play ball -- play our ball.”

