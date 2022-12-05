Brock Purdy everything 49ers thought Trey Lance would be, Donte Whitner says

Whitner argues Purdy offers everything 49ers thought Lance would originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance and Brock Purdy have plenty in common as two 22-year-old quarterbacks who play for the 49ers, though one was drafted No. 3 overall in 2021 and the other was picked dead last earlier this year.

But NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner doesn’t think Purdy’s status as “Mr. Irrelevant” puts him below Lance abilities-wise after his performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

“I’m going to say this right now: Brock Purdy provides everything for the 49ers that they thought Trey Lance would,” Whitner said on the latest edition of “Hitner’s Hot Take.”

Purdy became the first Mr. Irrelevant in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass in the 33-17 win and finished 25-for-37 with 210 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception in place of Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a season-ending foot injury in the first quarter.

“Think about it,” Whitner continued. “The accuracy, the efficiency, throwing it to tight windows. But more than anything, being able to escape the pocket, creating plays downfield and improvising.”

Mobility is one thing the 49ers had in mind when they drafted Lance in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but any chance of the young quarterback contributing this season was lost when he went down with his own season-ending injury in Week 2.

That put Garoppolo back under center in an unexpected turn of events, and now, the rollercoaster continues its wild ride with Purdy leading the offense.

But in Whitner’s opinion, the 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes still are very much alive with Mr. Irrelevant throwing the football.

“Brock Purdy could possibly lead the 49ers deep into the playoffs,” Whitner said.

Purdy proved he is, in fact, relevant with his performance on Sunday.

Story continues

And while all has seemed lost twice now for the 49ers this season, Purdy’s skillset shouldn’t be underestimated moving forward.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast