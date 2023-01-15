Brock Purdy equals 49ers, NFL legends in so many ways in wild-card win

Here's all the ways Purdy made 49ers, NFL history in playoff win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy showed the moment wasn't too big for him in his first NFL playoff game.

The 49ers rookie quarterback's performance in Saturday's 41-23 NFC wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks allowed him to join some elite company. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another score, making him the first rookie QB in NFL history to score four total TDs in a playoff game.

His 332 passing yards also were the most by a 49ers quarterback since Joe Montana's Super Bowl XXIII performance in the 1988 season.

Brock Purdy's 332 yards passing are the most for a #49ers QB in the postseason since Joe Montana's 357 yards against the Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 15, 2023

The accomplishments don't stop there.

San Francisco's victory over its NFC West rival marked Purdy's seventh consecutive game with multiple TD passes. That means the 23-year-old has tied Hall of Famer Steve Young for the second most in 49ers history and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for the most by a rookie since 1950.

This is the 7th consecutive game with multiple passing touchdowns for #49ers QB Brock Purdy. It ties him with Steve Young for second most in franchise history and Justin Herbert for the most by a rookie since 1950. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 14, 2023

Purdy also has five TD passes, zero interceptions and a 126.9 passer rating while throwing on the run (8-plus mph) this season, as he did on his fourth-quarter scoring toss to Elijah Mitchell against the Seahawks. The only quarterback with better numbers than Purdy in that regard is Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow, who took his team to the Super Bowl last season.

Notable Brock Purdy situational stats:



ðŸ”¹ Since Week 14, leads the NFL in pass TDs when time to throw is over 2.5 seconds (with 11)



ðŸ”¹ 5 TD & 0 INT passing on the run (8+ mph); 126.9 passer rating on the run ranks 2nd behind Joe Burrow (131.5), min. 20 att#SEAvsSF | #FTTB — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 15, 2023

Purdy also made history against Seattle by becoming the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw for and run for a TD in his first career playoff start. He's also just the second rookie QB to do it in any playoff game, joining then-Seahawks starter Russell Wilson in 2012.

Brock Purdy is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a touchdown in his first career playoff start. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 14, 2023

Brock Purdy is the 2nd rookie in the Super Bowl era with a pass TD and rush TD in a playoff game.



He joined former #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (2012 Div Rd at ATL).#FTTB @49ers — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 14, 2023

Furthermore, Purdy joined a small group of rookie QBs -- including Wilson and former Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger -- to have won a playoff game since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

Rookie QBs who have won a playoff game since the merger:

Brock Purdy 2022

Russell Wilson 2012

T.J. Yates 2011

Mark Sanchez 2009 (2 wins)

Joe Flacco 2008 (2 wins)

Ben Roethlisberger 2004

Shaun King 1999 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 15, 2023

Lastly, Purdy became the first NFL player with multiple passing TDs and a rushing TD in his playoff debut since Colin Kaepernick also did it for San Francisco in 2012. He's the first ever to throw for three and run for one.

Brock Purdy is the first player with multiple Pass TD and a Rush TD in his playoff debut since Colin Kaepernick in the 2012 Divisional Round vs the Packers.



He is also the first rookie QB to win a playoff start since Russell Wilson in the 2012 Wild Card at Washington. pic.twitter.com/o0c6xgzacq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 15, 2023

Brock Purdy is the first rookie quarterback with 3 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown in a playoff game.@49ers | #NFL pic.twitter.com/MleLyZXCMw — Pro Football Reference (@pfref) January 15, 2023

Now, Purdy and the 49ers' focus shifts to the divisional round. As the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, they'll host another game at Levi's Stadium, but their opponent has yet to be determined.

Regardless of who it is, that opponent will have their hands full.