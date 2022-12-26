How Brock Purdy has equaled QBs Kurt Warner, Dan Marino during 49ers run

How Purdy has equaled QBs Warner, Marino in remarkable run originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy has risen to the challenge week in and week out so far as the 49ers' starting quarterback.

And across his first three NFL starts, the rookie's incredible performance put him in the record books alongside a pair of Pro Football Hall of Fame QBs.

Purdy became the first QB since Kurt Warner in 1999 to win his first three NFL starts and throw two or more touchdown passes in each game after the 49ers' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve at Levi's Stadium.

Additionally, Purdy joined Dan Marino as the only QBs since 1950 with at least two touchdown passes and a passer rating of 100 or higher in each of his first three career starts.

In Saturday's commanding win, Purdy completed 15 of 22 passes for 234 yards with a pair of touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle -- just the latest stellar showing by the 22-year-old signal-caller since taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13.

"Honestly, I just take it as I have a challenge every single week, and I have to do it to the best of my ability," Purdy told reporters after Saturday's victory. "I don't really think about [if] I'm getting more and more comfortable or anything like that. I still have that same fire and drive as before I wasn't playing.

"I want to go in and I want to prove to my teammates and earn the respect every play, every snap, every drive, that kind of mentality. So, I just got to remind myself to not lose that passion and that fire and that it's never easy. Every single game, doesn't matter who we're playing, it's never easy. So, that's where I'm at with that.”

As Purdy becomes more familiar with being a starting QB, Saturday's win brought plenty of firsts for the rookie, too.

Following the victory, Purdy became the first 49ers QB in franchise history to win his first three starts, and the only NFL rookie since 1950 to do so. Purdy also is the first NFL player since at least 1970 to register 185 or more passing yards, two or more passing touchdowns and a passer rating of 114.0 or highest in each of his first three starts.

Story continues

Purdy now has helped extend San Francisco's winning streak to eight games, and his teammates are well aware of the talent they have under center.

“He's done a great job," wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk told reporters after the win. "I think he's the same guy that we've seen the past three weeks. He was that same guy again today. At this point, we know who exactly who he is.

"Nobody's surprised anymore. We know who Brock Purdy is. He came out, played a great game, controlled the offense, controlled the huddle, controlled the game. We got out with a ‘W’ game.”

The 49ers head into their final two games of the 2022 NFL regular season with a playoff spot already clinched and one thing on their mind: the Super Bowl.

With Purdy at the helm in the midst of a historic start to his promising career, they have to like their chances.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast