Brock Purdy easily leads 49ers past Seahawks to clinch NFC West in 7th straight win

Brock Purdy and the 49ers have clinched the NFC West. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brock Purdy got the job done once again.

Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a solid 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in just his second start since he replaced the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. The win, which marked San Francisco’s seventh straight, officially clinched the NFC West and got the 49ers a guaranteed spot in the postseason.

Purdy once again surpassed expectations that came with the Mr. Irrelevant title he received in April, just three days after he threw two touchdowns and ran in another in their blowout win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following a quick stalled opening drive, Purdy marched the 49ers down on a nine-play, 86-yard drive capped with a 28-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open George Kittle up the middle to take an early 7-0 lead. Kittle was about as open as he could possibly be after the Seahawks defense bit on a double Purdy pump fake.

The 49ers had several other chances in the first half, but each drive was cut short. The Seahawks, save for a 38-yard field goal late in the second quarter, couldn’t get much going offensively in the first 30 minutes. Their first four drives ended with a punt after no more than five plays each, and they averaged only 3.6 yards per play in the half. Then 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw forced a Travis Homer fumble in the final minute to kill what looked to be a promising drive to get points on the board right before halftime.

That turnover set up an easy one-yard touchdown run from Christian McCaffrey, which gave the 49ers a 14-3 lead at the break.

Purdy then put the game out of reach on their first drive of the second half, utilizing his Iowa connection once again. He found Kittle wide open once again, this time on the sidelines, for a 54-yard touchdown — which gave the 49ers a 21-3 lead just a minute into the third quarter.

By then, the game was essentially out of reach. The 49ers defense, which had been outstanding all night, gave up a late touchdown to Noah Fant in the final minutes. Purdy, however, expertly ran down the remaining 3:35 to close out the game and officially lock down the NFC West — marking the second time they've done so under coach Kyle Shanahan.

Geno Smith went 31-of-44 for 238 yards with a touchdown for the Seahawks, who have now lost four of their last five. Tyler Lockett had 68 receiving yards on seven grabs, and DK Metcalf had 55 yards on seven catches of his own.

Purdy finished throwing 17-of-26 for 217 yards with two touchdowns, both to Kittle — who had 93 yards on four catches. McCaffrey had 108 yards on 26 carries in what was his second straight game with 100 rushing yards.

The 49ers will take on the Washington Commanders next on Christmas Eve before wrapping up their season with a game at the Las Vegas Raiders and then against the struggling Arizona Cardinals at home.

While Thursday night’s matchup wasn’t ever much of a battle, it certainly proved that last week’s outing wasn’t a fluke. At the very least, Purdy is more than capable of running Shanahan’s offense successfully. At best, a substantial playoff run feels imminent.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.