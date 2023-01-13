Has Brock Purdy done enough to erase any doubt in 49ers' ability to make a Super Bowl run? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss quarterback Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.
Exactly nobody was projecting these Seahawks to win even seven games this season, let alone nine and making the playoffs.
Ranking each of the 7 NFC playoff teams at each position. Where do Dak, Tony and Zeke, CeeDee and company all rank in the conference? | From @KDDrummondNFL
Here are some other options if big point spreads are scaring you away this playoff weekend.
The fact the 49ers have kept winning with rookie Brock Purdy is a testament to Jimmy Garoppolo, says Christian McCaffrey.
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot [more]
An anonymous Arizona Cardinals teammate said 'it was like they created a monster' after Kyler Murray signed his huge contract extension with the team.
49ers general manager John Lynch revealed the full backstory behind the team's interest in Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy entering the 2022 NFL Draft.
There are four possible Chiefs opponents next weekend. They are not all created equally.
The Indianapolis Colts are seeking a permanent head coach, and interim coach Jeff Saturday is among the candidates.
In the aftermath of the serious events that prompted the postponement and eventual cancellation of the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals, the NFL decided to change its existing rules to account for home-field advantage in the AFC Championship round and the AFC wild-card round. What happened to the divisional round? The league [more]
The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is set. Here's how to watch every single game.
The Patriots on Thursday announced the team has begun contract negotiations with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to keep him in New England long-term, and they will begin interviewing for offensive coordinator candidates next week.
Here's a quick look at the Bears' biggest salary cap hits in 2023.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was among the most notable omissions from the first ever Players' All-Pro Team.
Alabama's 2023 schedule is loaded with must-watch games. Could the Tide bounce back to make the CFP next season?
Brock Purdy again is drawing Joe Montana comparisons.
Charles McDonald's second mock draft this cycle is dotted with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State players in the top half of the first round. Who is your team taking?
With the 2023 offseason officially underway, take a look at 10 teams that could start the season with serious CFP chances.
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab to preview all six of this weekend’s NFL playoff games for Wild Card weekend in great detail.
The Patriots are officially in the market for a new offensive coordinator. So, what should they look for? Former QB Matt Cassel details what makes a successful NFL OC and shares two names who could be good fits with Mac Jones in New England.