Brock Purdy, dominant D-line, predictions and more 49ers news for Cardinals fans

We have reached the end of another week in the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is new with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What has been going on with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Purdy's recovery going as well as hoped

The 49ers continue to have good news about the recover of quarterback Brock Purdy, who underwent offseason elbow surgery. After getting the best-case scenario for the type of surgery he needed, his recovery is going as well as could be hoped.

Expecting a dominant D-line

The 49ers’ big offseason move was adding defensive lineman Javon Hargrave. Adding him to an interior that already includes Arik Armstead, the 49ers now have two of the 15 best interior defenders, per PFF.

Super Bowl predictions for 49ers

The 49ers are expected contenders in the NFC and to win the Super Bowl.

Sports Illustrated’s predictions have the Niners making it to the big game.

Right side of O-line appears set

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey departed in free agency so the 49ers will have a new starting right tackle. With early questions about whether right guard would change, it appears that the two players slated to start there are in no danger of losing their jobs. It will be Spencer Burford at right guard and Colton McKivitz at right tackle.

4 players for $17M in dad money

The 49ers will carry more than $17 million in dead money against the salary cap in 2023. It comes from four players.

