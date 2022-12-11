Brock Purdy doing it all for 49ers against Bucs

Trey who? Jimmy who?

Brock Purdy was delivering big time as the San Francisco 49ers quarterback against Tom Brady and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Midway through the second quarter, the 49ers led 21-0 and Purdy had thrown a touchdown pass and rushed for a score.

First, Purdy’s first career rushing touchdown:

The TD pass to Christian McCaffrey was good for 27 yards.

Brock and the whole Purdy fam was loving that TD 👏 📺: #TBvsSF on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Y8d9nuZcHK pic.twitter.com/YG6HMu8ZAz — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire