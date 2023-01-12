Brock Purdy discusses how he's approaching his first playoff start
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy discusses how he's approaching his first playoff start.
Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo reportedly has drawn interest from the Panthers for their head coach opening -- but he'll have plenty of competition.
The Buccaneers will have one of their key members of the secondary back for Monday’s playoff game against the Cowboys. Via multiple reporters, head coach Todd Bowles said in his Thursday press conference that cornerback Carlton Davis is “good to go” for the matchup. Davis has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. [more]
Minty Bets and Pamela Maldonado preview Saturday’s slate of NFL wild card weekend with Seahawks-49ers and Chargers-Jaguars.
The former Longhorn continues his impressive rookie campaign this weekend vs. the Jaguars.
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein talk about the Wild Card matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks, and debate what fans should expect to see from 49ers QB Brock Purdy in his first playoff start.
TC Energy CEO Francois Poirier says “there are no sacred cows” when it comes to shedding assets.
Kevin Warren helped the Minnesota Vikings build U.S. Bank Stadium. Now he can help the Chicago Bears do the same in Arlington Heights.
Sean Payton should be a hot commodity this NFL offseason.
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot [more]
From the moment the Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games to play in the 2022 regular season, it became clear that they did it to avoid owing him $40.4 million as of February 15, the third day of the 2023 waiver period. Carr won’t be back. We already knew it. On Thursday, he [more]
The NFL playoffs have finally arrived! Check out our picks against the spread for all seven games scheduled for Super Wild Card Weekend, including Cowboys vs. Buccaneers.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban had the Crimson Tide in a different spot than many in the final poll.
Some of the biggest names in pro sports ― including Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow — are spending $5 million or more buying U.S. farms.
Mac Jones reportedly went behind Bill Belichick's back for help with the struggling offense.
Charles McDonald's second mock draft this cycle is dotted with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State players in the top half of the first round. Who is your team taking?
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is guaranteed to have a new home in 2023 -- opening up some intriguing possibilities for Carr's next landing spot and Las Vegas' next QB.
It's officially #MockDraftSZN. Bears insider Josh Schrock releases his first Bears-only mock draft as general manager Ryan Poles starts work on a critical offseason.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy wisely is following the advice of veteran linebacker Fred Warner, the "quarterback" of the defense.
Florida hoped it had secured its quarterback of the future when Jaden Rashada signed a letter of intent. But an NIL snag might change things.
See how a handful of trades could impact the early going of the 2023 NFL draft in this updated two-round projection