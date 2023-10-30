Brock Purdy discusses 49ers loss to Bengals
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy discusses 49ers loss to the Cincinnati Bengals from Week 8.
The once 5-0 49ers head into their bye week at 5-3 and scrambling for answers.
Burrow looks healthy after an early-season calf injury, which is huge for the Bengals and their offense. Purdy's struggles, meanwhile, are both symbolic of and interlinked with San Francisco's three-game losing streak.
The quarterback entered concussion protocol on Wednesday.
The 49ers will have to muddle through Week 8 without Brock Purdy.
The 49ers have more to worry about than just a losing streak.
Brock Purdy started showing concussion symptoms on the plane back to San Francisco after Monday's loss to the Vikings.
Kirk Cousins came up big, while Brock Purdy didn't.
Brock Purdy is in concussion protocol, and while he hasn't officially been ruled out for Sunday against the Bengals, no player has played the same week they entered the protocol in 2023. Which brings us to Darnold.
Wilks will effort to rebound Sunday against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
