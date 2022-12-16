Brock Purdy cracks awesome George Kittle one-liner after 49ers' win

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter.

After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.

Host Charissa Thompson asked the former Iowa State signal-caller what it's like to have Kittle as a teammate, and he didn't hesitate to roast him with a one-liner.

"It's hilarious. He, like, doesn't shut up ... in a good way, in a good way," Purdy said, drawing a good-natured reaction from Kittle. "We love George. I love George."

Purdy and Kittle's chemistry comes through on the field, too, as the 29-year-old took two passes from the rookie quarterback to the end zone for touchdowns, helping the 49ers also win the NFC West for the first time since 2019.

Purdy and Kittle will look to grow their budding chemistry next Saturday against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium.

