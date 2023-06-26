Brock Purdy continues to progress toward being ready for the regular season

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy continues to make progress toward being ready for the start of the regular season.

Purdy is heading to Jacksonville today and will spend the next two weeks throwing with private quarterback coach Will Hewlett and sports performance expert Tom Gormely, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Hewlett worked with Purdy before the 2022 NFL draft, and Purdy will count on Hewlett to help him get his throwing mechanics back to where they were before the elbow injury he suffered in the NFC Championship Game. Gormely has worked with several NFL quarterbacks and Major League Baseball pitchers.

If Purdy is healthy, he's expected to be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the season starts. Trey Lance and Sam Darnold may get most of the work in training camp and the preseason while Purdy continues to focus on getting back to 100 percent.