Brock Purdy is 'complete package' as 49ers' long-term QB, Greg Papa claims

Ask Papa: Purdy is 'complete package' as 49ers' long-term QB

Is Brock Purdy the 49ers' long-term answer at the quarterback position? Greg Papa certainly believes so.

On the latest "Ask Papa" segment, the 49ers broadcaster was asked by NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco what he has seen from the rookie that leads him to believe Purdy has a chance to be San Francisco's long-term answer at the position.

"Everything," Papa said. "I can counter-ask and ask what have I not seen. He's the complete package ... I saw it from training camp.

"When you look at him, he has total command. Scripted, unscripted, tough on the road in a hostile environment. What more does he have to prove than to just go do it over a body of work of a career? I can't think of anything he's weak at. He's smaller, he does not have Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes' elite throwing arm, but he's got enough of an arm. That does not mean he won't have bad games."

Although Papa believes Purdy possesses the traits necessary to be an effective NFL quarterback, he recognizes that the Iowa State product is not perfect.

"So he does not have an elite throwing arm, he does not have elite size, but he has elite everything else," Papa explained. "And he has elite intangibles."

Purdy, who replaced an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, who replaced an injured Trey Lance, is the third quarterback the 49ers have started under center this season, and arguably the most productive.

Whether or not he is able to lead San Francisco back to the Super Bowl remains to be seen, however, Papa believes the 22-year-old has a good shot at taking over as the starter for the foreseeable future.

