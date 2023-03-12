Brock Purdy, comp picks and other 49ers stories for Cardinals fans

We have another NFL offseason weekend, which means it is time to take a trip around the NFC West to check in on the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is going on in the division?

Here we take a look at the last week for the San Francisco 49ers.

Below are a few stories about the Niners for Cardinals fans to know.

Brock Purdy has successful surgery

Purdy finally had his elbow surgery. Instead of a full reconstruction, it was only a repair, so he could be back in six month.

7 compensatory picks for 49ers

The league announced compensatory picks and the 49ers got seven (!).

OT Colton McKivitz gets two-year contract

McKivitz, a former fifth-round pick, was going to be a restricted free agent. Instead of an expensive tender or allowing him to test the market, the 49ers signed him to a two-year contract.

He could be their starting right tackle next season.

49ers watch Odell Beckham's workout

Beckham has not played since he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl last year. He had a workout in Arizona to show NFL teams he is ready and healthy.

Twelve teams were in attendance and the 49ers were one of those teams.

49ers tied to Philip Rivers

Rivers retired after the 2021 season but when the 49ers were having quarterback issues, Rivers reached out to the team offering his services.

