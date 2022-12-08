Brock Purdy commanding 49ers' huddle like veteran QB impresses teammates

Purdy impresses teammates with veteran-like command in huddle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When Brock Purdy entered Sunday's 49ers-Dolphins game under center in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, he wasted no time taking command of the offense.

What followed was a 33-17 win that provided hope for the 49ers Faithful gathered at Levi's Stadium as they watched a young rookie quarterback take over for a seasoned veteran.

But Purdy's teammates believe the 22-year-old has all the poise and command of a signal-caller that has played far more than just one regular-season game, as left tackle Trent Williams' comments to NFL Media's Bridget Condon show.

When asked about Williams' amazing Purdy assessment on 95.7 The Game's "Damon and Ratto" show Wednesday, 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk echoed the lineman's thoughts.

"Even today, today was pretty funny. We were kind of joking around, having a little fun during the walkthrough, and [Purdy's] like, 'All right, y'all tighten up, let's go. We're trying to get this situated here,' " Aiyuk recalled. "Everybody looked around like, 'OK, OK.' So we like that about him. We respect that about him.

"We love that no matter what his situation is, he demands everybody's attention and demands the best when we're out there. So we definitely respect that."

From third-string quarterback to starting at the position for the first-place 49ers, Purdy has displayed confidence far beyond his years so far.

"You want that from your quarterback," Aiyuk said.

It's not every day that a rookie makes his presence known like Purdy has, but San Francisco's 2022 NFL season has been far from normal.

And with this particularly bold rookie at the helm of the offense, it appears the 49ers are in good hands.

