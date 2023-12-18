Brock Purdy closing in on 2 49ers franchise passing records

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is knocking on the door of a pair of franchise passing records that he may not even need the 17th game to break.

On Sunday in Arizona Purdy tossed four touchdowns and threw for 242 yards. For the season he’s now up to 3,795 passing yards and 29 passing TDs after 14 games.

That puts him only 483 yards behind Jeff Garcia’s single-season franchise record of 4,278 passing yards. Purdy is also only seven TD throws behind Steve Young’s franchise record 36 from the 1998 season.

With games coming up against the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders, it’s not out of the realm of possibilities that Purdy breaks both of those records without needing the 17th game.

If he and his teammates are healthy through the final three weeks, and Purdy doesn’t completely collapse from a production standpoint, it appears Purdy is all but a lock to break both of these records at some point this season though.

Even without the records though he’s having a really nice year and one of the best ever by a 49ers QB from a statistical standpoint. His 3,795 yards are the ninth-most in team history, and with 205 yards against Baltimore in Week 16 he’d be only the third QB in franchise history to hit the 4,000-yard mark. Steve Young did it twice, and Garcia did it when he set the single-season record.

Then there’s the TD passes, of which his 29 are the most since Garcia had 32 in 2001, and they’re tied for seventh-most in franchise history.

Any way this winds up getting sliced, Purdy is putting together an historic year that will go down in the annals of 49ers history regardless of where he finishes in the MVP race.

