Brock Purdy cleared to practice for 49ers at training camp

Mixed news for the San Francisco 49ers as training camp starts to heat up.

The great news is quarterback Brock Purdy has been cleared to practice. As in he can do anything and everything.

Purdy had off-season surgery on his elbow.

“The great news is Brock has worked his tail off and he’s ready to go,” coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday.

Shanahan, however, will take a cautious approaching, limiting Purdy’s throws and keeping him in practice only two of every three days.

GM John Lynch commented, too.

"Brock's cleared and ready to go." John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan provide an update on Purdy's recovery progress

On the down side, star DE Nick Bosa is not expected to report to camp while he tries to hammer out a new contract with the Niners.

