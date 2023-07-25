Brock Purdy cleared for practice, enters training camp as 49ers' starting quarterback

Brock Purdy has been cleared to practice and is entering San Francisco 49ers training camp as the team's starting quarterback.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that Purdy's expected to start throwing on Thursday during drills with the team's starting offense.

"He's cleared, without restriction," Shanahan said, per The Athletic's Dave Lombardi.

Purdy had surgery on March 10 to repair a torn UCL in his throwing elbow that he suffered in San Francisco's NFC championship game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The procedure was initially projected to sideline him for six months, putting his status for the start of the season in question. His medical clearance for training camp puts him more than a month ahead of his projected recovery schedule.

Brock Purdy enters training camp as San Francisco's starting quarterback. (Bill Streicher/Reuters)

Veterans reported to 49ers training camp Tuesday, and the first practice session is scheduled for Wednesday. Shanahan told reporters that Purdy won't participate in the first session since he hasn't thrown on three straight days since his surgery. But he's expected to practice on Thursday without restriction.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Lombardi reports that Purdy was cleared by independent elbow specialist Dr. Keith Meister. And despite Shanahan's announcement that Purdy won't have any restrictions, he will continue to rest from throwing every third day.

Is 49ers' QB saga settled?

Purdy, a 2022 rookie, was one of the NFL's biggest surprises last season. He started the season as the team's No. 3 quarterback after being selected with the final pick of the 2022 draft. Injuries to starter Trey Lance and backup Jimmy Garoppolo thrust Purdy into the unexpected position of starter in Week 13. From there, he thrived.

In nine regular season appearances including five starts, Purdy completed 67% of his passes for 8.08 yards per attempt with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He averaged 219.6 yards per game in his starts. The 49ers won each of the five games that Purdy started as part of a 10-0 finish that secured the NFC West and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Advertisement

Purdy then led the 49ers to playoff wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys to advance to the NFC championship. He injured his elbow in the first half against the Eagles as Philadelphia went on to a 31-7 win to advance to the Super Bowl.

Questions have swirled around the 49ers quarterback situation since. Garoppolo is out of the picture after joining the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent this offseason. But Lance was the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft and entered last season as San Francisco's starter in his second NFL season. He made just two starts before an ankle fracture early in Week 2's game against the Seahawks ended his season.

Shanahan addressed Lance's progress with reporters on Tuesday.

"He looks healthier," Shanahan said. I think his feet look better."

But the job is Purdy's with training camp underway. And barring a setback, it's his to lose for San Francisco's Sept. 10 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.