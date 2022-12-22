49ers quarterback Brock Purdy did not throw a pass in practice ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks. He was questionable with an oblique/rib injury but played all 64 snaps.

On Wednesday, the 49ers listed Purdy as limited for a fifth consecutive practice, but the rookie said he is feeling better than last week after a mini-bye.

“Yeah, I feel a lot better compared to last week, going into the game and everything,” Purdy said, David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Just compared to how I felt going into the game, and then obviously getting three days before doing anything, of just rest and recovery, I feel a lot better.”

Running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) also remained limited in Wednesday’s session.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (illness, knee) and receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) remained out of practice.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), defensive lineman Kerry Hyder (ankle), cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion) again were limited.

Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey remain limited in practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk