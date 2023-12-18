Brock Purdy: Christian McCaffrey should be the MVP

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's MVP case got stronger with four touchdown passes in Sunday's 45-29 win over the Cardinals, but he wasn't banging the drum for himself after the game.

Purdy took his moment at the podium to make the case for running back Christian McCaffrey instead. McCaffrey caught two touchdowns and ran for another to tie Raheem Mostert for the league lead in touchdowns with 20 on the season. That was enough for Purdy to say that his teammate should be the choice as the league's most valuable player for the 2023 season.

"Dude, I think Christian should be MVP," Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com. "I really do believe that. He does everything for us, runs the ball well, can catch the ball. He does everything. And so in my eyes, that's an MVP."

The history of the MVP award suggests Purdy has a much better chance of winning it because he plays quarterback, but the fact that there's a conversation to be had about two players on the same offense means that the 49ers are in very good shape as they head into the final weeks of the regular season.