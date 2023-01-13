Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey earn Player of the Month honors for December

The 49ers’ dominant December landed them a pair of Player of the Month awards from the NFL. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey were both honored by the NFL for their excellence in the season’s final month-plus.

Purdy was the NFL’s Rookie of the Month for December, and it’s not a huge surprise. He first took over for Jimmy Garoppolo on December 4, immediately hit the gas and never took his foot off. From that point through the end of the year, the final pick of the 2022 draft completed 68.3 percent of his throws, averaged 8.1 yards per attempt and put up a 112.0 quarterback rating thanks to 13 touchdowns and just three interceptions. San Francisco’s offense averaged 33.5 points per game in that stretch. Purdy is in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year on the strength of his month of December, so it’s only right that he wins the monthly version of the award.

McCaffrey appeared to take his Pro Bowl snub personally and turned it into an Offensive Player of the Month nod. In six games he posted 505 rushing yards on 5.00 yards per rush. He also had 262 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns. McCaffrey scored at least once in each game during December as well while spearheading the 49ers’ offensive revival.

Having two key players win monthly awards is always good for an NFL club, but the final month heading into the playoffs is the best time to get those high-level showings. If Purdy and McCaffrey both continue their runs into January (and February?), the 49ers will be in great shape.

List

4 49ers recognized by peers in first-ever Players' All-Pro vote

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire