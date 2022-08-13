Brock Purdy-Brian Griese touchdown embrace results in surreal debut evidence

Purdy's TD celebration results in evidence of surreal debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy came out of the 49ers' 28-21 win with an injury that won’t show up on the team report.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter Purdy drove down the field with an 11-play, 69-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Kroft. Coach Kyle Shanahan called for a two-point conversion, which the rookie completed to receiver KeeSean Johnson.

A huge celebration ensued that Purdy said included Trey Lance, Fred Warner, George Kittle and quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.

“Shoot, Griese busted my lip actually,” Purdy said. “He came back and hugged me so hard the water bottle cut my lip. But it was fun; it was a good environment too.”

Following the game in the locker room, the cut was clearly visible on Purdy’s lip, but for the Iowa State product, it was all part of the experience.

Purdy finished the night completing three of his six pass attempts for 36 yards, one touchdown and the conversion, giving him a 108.3 passer rating. After being drafted by the club as “Mr. Irrelevant” -- the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 262 overall), Purdy quickly has proved he is relevant.

Purdy admitted the whole situation felt surreal.

“Just being out there, I’m like, ‘Man, I’m in an NFL stadium wearing a 49ers logo, an NFL logo,’ ” Purdy said. “This is crazy. It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of.”

Purdy revealed that he was unsure when his number would be called to enter the game. Shanahan had previously told him it would be at some point in the second half, and thus after each Packers drive Purdy mentally prepared to run onto the field.

Then, early in the fourth quarter, everything came to fruition. The chemistry Purdy had developed with Hudson throughout training camp was on full display.

“Tanner has been the guy that has consistently come to me,” Purdy said. “We’ve worked together every day after practice knowing we are going to have these opportunities come up in preseason games. To find him on the first third down and scramble for the touchdown, it was cool.”

Purdy is happy for his fellow rookie class, many of who made plays on Friday night. The quarterback shared they would enjoy the night but will quickly get back to work as they look forward to joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings next week.

