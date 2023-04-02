Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk trade interest and other 49ers stories for Cardinals fans

It is the end of another NFL offseason week and time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is up with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Arizona Cardinals fans to know.

Brock Purdy could miss start of season

Purdy had surgery to repair his UCL. Orginal estimations were that he would be ready before the start of the season.

Things could go more slowly.

He could end up missing a few games if the recovery is closer to eight months. They will know more in July.

49ers not interested in trading WR Brandon Aiyuk

There is interest around the league in Aiyuk, a former first-round pick entering his fourth season. The 49ers are not interested in dealing him.

49ers, Raiders to hold joint practice before preseason game

The NFL has not announced preseason opponents but a report has the 49ers and Raiders holding joint practices before they play in the preseason.

Trade Trey Lance? 49ers not in a position to do right now

With Brock Purdy seemingly set to be the 49ers’ starting quarterback moving forward, many would say they should trade Lance, the former No. 3 overall pick.

However, they are not in a position to do so right now.

