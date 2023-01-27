Can Brock Purdy avoid the "Damn it, Jimmy" mistakes vs. the Eagles? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Associated Press

This 49ers-Eagles matchup in the NFC championship game Sunday has all the elements of old-school football. Philadelphia has running back Miles Sanders, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert to go with quarterback Jalen Hurts, a finalist for both the AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. San Francisco has running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle to take pressure off rookie QB Brock Purdy, the last player selected in the draft.