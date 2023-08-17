Brock Purdy, 49ers starters could play a series or two Saturday

Brock Purdy won't play in Saturday's preseason game . . . unless he will.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Wednesday that Sam Darnold would start against the Broncos in the second preseason game but did add that the plan wasn't finalized.

On Thursday afternoon, Shanahan told KNBR that Purdy and the starters could play a series or two.

"We plan on Sam going the first half still," Shanahan said, via 49erswebzone.com. "We just finished practice here, so I'm going to talk to the trainers with the rest of our team and everything. I might get Brock in there for a little bit. I have not finalized that yet, but thinking about playing the ones, for possibly a series, a little in the first quarter.

"But whatever that is, if we don't [play Purdy], Sam will have the whole first half. And if those guys do open the game with Brock and some of the ones, it probably won't be much longer than a series or two."

Trey Lance is expected to play the second half.

Purdy practiced for three consecutive days this week for the first time since elbow surgery March 10, getting 95 reps, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.