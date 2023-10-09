Brock Purdy and the 49ers have planted their flag at the top of the NFL | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab hop on “Sunday Night Blitz” Podcast to discuss the San Francisco 49ers demolition of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, and talk about just how unbeatable the 49ers might be right now.

Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

JASON FITZ: We don't get to talk about the Sunday Night Football game. We instead get to talk about the Sunday night slaughter. Because what the 49ers did to the Cowboys on the same weekend, by the way, where Texas loses the Red River Rivalry Game. There's a whole state right now that's in their feels that needs to be cuddled. They need to be held. Like, there's some real serious tears happening right now because the Cowboys got shellacked by San Francisco.

FRANK SCHWAB: I thought the 49ers were going to win this game, right? I think a lot of us did. I didn't expect them to win it like this. This is, whoa, what do we got with the 49ers here? Are we looking at like a historic team? That's how good they were. The one criticism of them with this 4 and 0 start was, well, they haven't played anybody. They did have the weakest schedule in the NFL coming in. Well, Dallas is a Super Bowl contender. I don't care what happened tonight. They're still a Super Bowl contender. The only problem with saying they're a Super Bowl contender is, at some point, they'd have to go through San Francisco, and they can't.

We might be down to, like, how many teams could beat San Francisco? How many teams could we call a Super Bowl contender? Because the Cowboys can't beat them. I just watched that game. They could play that game 10 times, the Cowboys ain't beating them. So what we saw out of the 49ers tonight was just, it went from yeah, the 49ers are the best team in football to oh my goodness, the 49ers are by far the best team in football. And how long can they keep this winning streak going? I mean, they've almost got a full calendar year without losing a regular season game.

JASON FITZ: They can be incredibly talented. They can be incredibly well-coached. And Brock Purdy can deserve all the flowers. I have been saying for, like, a week now, it's like Voltron. The robot together makes them impressive. But as I was watching it tonight, I kept thinking about what we do every single time we talk about Brock Purdy the way we talk about him right now, being Mr. Irrelevant, retelling the same stories. What we're doing is we're really minimizing the greatness of what he's accomplishing right now.

Like, this is-- at this point, he's sort of the Kurt Warner of this generation. Right? Like, I don't care if he was a bag-- like, grocery boy. He is who he is now. And who he is now, like, the guy doesn't make the wrong read. The guy doesn't make the wrong throw. The ball is always accurate. The number of throws tonight that were thread just past the fingertips of somebody. You look at it and say impeccable decision-making, impeccable accuracy. Like, I don't care who he's throwing to, at some point he deserves some of the credit in what he's accomplished.

FRANK SCHWAB: There's a lot of skills that go with being a quarterback. Right? And we like to focus on how tall is he, how big of an arm does he have, how far can he throw it down field? The ability to process, read a defense, throw it accurately-- give me those skills over a dude who can throw a ball through a brick wall but can't read that defense, doesn't know the anticipation of when to throw a pass. Brock Purdy is excellent in these areas of the game. The results are the results. Brock Purdy has been-- he's, look, he's going to start to get MVP buzz. I don't know if I agree with that yet, but he's having a heck of a year and he's a big reason the 49ers are 5 and 0 right now.