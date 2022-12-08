Can Brock Purdy’s 49ers challenge the Cowboys and Eagles in the NFC? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald discuss how the loss of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is going to impact the 49ers. Can San Francisco still be the team to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

Recommended Stories