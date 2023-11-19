Brock Purdy has 315 passing yards, three TDs as 49ers lead 27-7

The Buccaneers trailed only 13-7 at halftime. They trail 27-7 after three quarters.

The 49ers opened the second half with a three-play, 98-yard drive and a nine-play, 79-yard drive. San Francisco now has 378 yards.

Brock Purdy has completed 19 of 22 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns, a perfect passer rating of 158.3. His touchdown throws were 4 yards to Christian McCaffrey, 76 yards to Brandon Aiyuk and 3 yards to George Kittle.

Kittle now has seven receptions for 77 yards.

The Buccaneers have 168 yards and without a big fourth-quarter comeback are on their way to 4-6 on the season.

The bad news for the 49ers is the loss of safety Talanoa Hufanga, who was carted off with a knee injury. The 49ers have ruled him out. Rookie Ji’Ayir Brown has replaced him.

The Bucs have ruled out linebacker Lavonte David with a groin injury.