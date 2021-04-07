Brock Nelson with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Brock Nelson (New York Islanders) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 04/06/2021
Brock Nelson (New York Islanders) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 04/06/2021
Everyone wants to see Francis Ngannou make his first UFC heavyweight title defense against Jon Jones, but it's not looking good.
Kamaru Usman says Colby Covington needs to "show me some activity" if he wants another title shot.
It can't be underscored strongly enough: The Carolina move is a serious fracture in any remaining Watson trade market, assuming one still exists.
Gauff has been in the spotlight ever since her astounding run as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019, where she knocked out her idol and five-time champion Venus Williams after becoming the youngest player in the professional era to survive the qualifying draw. Expectations for the now 17-year-old Gauff have remained high, and she is constantly trying to live up to them. Part of that entails focusing on her tennis more and social media less, she told reporters at the WTA 500 event in Charleston.
ONE is counting on Johnson and Alvarez to help it build a broader fanbase in the U.S.
Nick Saban was ready to answer questions about quarterback Mac Jones, but the 49ers didn't ask him any.
Bryson DeChambeau returns to Augusta National to attempt another run at a green jacket.
Goodell affirmed the NFL's commitment to voting rights in a memo sent to league employees.
Former UFC flyweight champion and winner of the ONE Championship flyweight grand prix, Demetrious ”Mighty Mouse” Johnson, spoke at virtual media day for ONE on TNT ahead of challenging Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight championship. Despite holding the flyweight belt for over six years over the course of two title reigns in the promotion along with a five-inch height advantage, Moraes is an underdog against Mighty Mouse. While Johnson will not underestimate Moraes in any capacity, he is particularly complimentary of Moraes’ ability in the grappling department. “I think his greatest strength is his grappling. I think he’s very long for the division, very tall and he has those long legs,” said Johnson. “Phenomenal grappler. He likes to get on people’s backs, lock up the body triangle.” Johnson referenced his fight against Tatsumitsu Wada in August 2019. Wada got Johnson’s back and maintained control in that position for roughly three minutes. Mighty Mouse is cognizant of the fact that he must avoid similar circumstances with Moraes, a BJJ black belt. “I didn’t really take any damage from Tatsumitsu Wada being on my back, but that’s three minutes of me that I could’ve been working trying to finish a fight,” Johnson said. “Passing guard. Throwing elbows. Anything. So that’s the biggest strength that I believe Adriano has.” Johnson also spoke of Moraes’ approach to talk trash ahead of the fight. Mighty Mouse is frequently recognized by many as one of if not the greatest MMA fighter of all-time. Some fighters, like John Dodson, took a similar route ahead of their fight, yet a significant amount of Johnson’s opponents were solely focused on how to beat him let alone attempt to get in his head. “I haven’t really followed his career, so I don’t know how he approaches his fights. So this is I guess new to me,” Johnson said. “But I’ve had trash talk before in my fights, fighting John Dodson. I think John Dodson is the only one who really talked crap. But yeah, it’s just the way [Moraes] likes to take it if he wants it.” Despite Moraes’ trash talk, Johnson holds Moraes in high regard when it comes to his talent compared to past opponents. Demetrious Johnson notches the submission victory What does Demetrious Johnson have to prove to Dana White? “He’s up there. He’s my next biggest fight, he’s my next challenge,” Johnson said. Johnson also provided reasoning for why Moraes might not necessarily be a household name in MMA. “He hasn’t done any work on the U.S. soil, right? I believe the only reason my name is big on the U.S. soil and in Asia as well is for what I’ve done on American soil and how I've gone about my career,” Johnson said. “I think that’s what kind of elevated my name, essentially.” Perhaps Johnson’s most notable response during media day was when a journalist asked what it would mean to his legacy to show UFC president Dana White that he was still at the top of the heap with a victory over Moraes. Mighty Mouse burst out laughing. “It’s not important at all. I think the world knows where my skill set is,” Johnson said in between laughter. “I’m not worried about showing anything to Dana White.” Regardless, Johnson will show the world what he has in store for Adriano Moraes at “ONE on TNT I” on Wednesday, April 7. Bellator 255 Highlights: Patricio Pitbull chokes out Emmanuel Sanchez! Check out highlights from Demetrious Johnson winning the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Scott Pianowski & Matt Harmon pilot the podcast this Tuesday evening, twenty-four hours after the New York Jets dealt former third overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers after an underwhelming three years in the Big Apple.
McLemore reportedly drew interest from other contenders after being waived by the Rockets last week.
Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn joined to show to discuss the lightweight fight everyone wants to see, Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney.
Many brackets and future bets relied on Gonzaga winning Monday night.
Robby Anderson is excited to be reunited with Sam Darnold.
The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.
It’s turning out to be a four-man race at the top between Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley.
The new Venum kits will be worn by fighters for the first time at UFC on ABC 2.
Luka Garza has now swept the National Player of the Year awards.
Becoming national champion was a far-fetched dream when Scott Drew first uttered that possibility during his introduction as Baylor's coach after taking over a decimated and scandal-plagued program nearly 18 years ago. ''When you have a goal for that long, we all knew the goal, everybody knew the mission,'' said Butler, the Final Four's most outstanding player.
The capsule begins with seven inaugural clubs: Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants.