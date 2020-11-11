This Brock Lesnar protege with South Florida ties is making a name for himself in Bellator

Being the second most famous person from your high school isn’t too shabby, especially when the first is Brock Lesnar.

Logan Storley, a protege of Lesnar, is from South Dakota, a graduate of Webster High School, where he won six state wrestling titles. That means he beat high school juniors and seniors as a seventh grader in a state where wrestling is king.

Very rare, not even Lesnar won six state high school wrestling titles.

Storley’s amateur wrestling career extended to the college ranks at the University of Minnesota, and he became a four-time All American. Lesnar was also a proud and successful University of Minnesota wrestler, winning an NCAA Division I national championship in the heavyweight division and earning All American honors twice.

Both being from Webster, a young Storley met an older Lesnar in their hometown. As Storley evolved, his interactions with Lesnar continued.

Because of that relationship, Storley sparred with Tony Ferguson, watched Randy Couture train and worked out with Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate also surprised Storley his freshman season at the University of Minnesota.

Lesnar, 43, is multi-talented. He is a former UFC champion and a former WWE champion.

Storley is on a quest to win an MMA title. As for cross-over, he is not a pro wrestling fan, but he has not ruled out that discipline in the future. He knows who to contact about it.

To this day, Storley and Lesnar keep in touch, and who knows, maybe Lesnar will be watching CBS Sports Network on Thursday when Storley is in the co-main event of Bellator MMA 252.

Storley vs. Amosov

Logan “Storm” Storley (11-0) faces Yaroslav “Dynamo” Amosov (24-0) in a battle of unbeaten South Florida welterweights in the co-main event of Bellator MMA 252 on Thursday.

The event is live on CBS Sports Network from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Amosov, 27, originally from the Ukraine, trains at American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek. He is experienced in Sambo, which is a Soviet martial art, an internationally-practised combat sport and a recognized style of amateur wrestling included with Greco-Roman wrestling and freestyle wrestling.

Storley, 28, of Webster, South Dakota, is part of Sanford MMA in (South Florida) Deerfield Beach. He has a storied history in amateur wrestling (freestyle, folkstyle), beginning that journey at age 5. He is a six-time state wrestling champion for Webster High School. Only one other South Dakota wrestler accomplished that feat.

Storley, who amassed a 262-3 record in high school, went 119-27 for the University of Minnesota, attaining All-American status four times.

After graduating with a degree in business and marketing, Storley turned to MMA and eventually landed in South Florida through friends and talented fighters Michael Chandler and Robbie Lawler.

Bellator MMA 252

Featherweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal Main Event: Patricio Pitbull (30-4) vs. Pedro Carvalho (11-3).

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Yaroslav Amosov (24-0) vs. Logan Storley (11-0).

Featherweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal Bout: Daniel Weichel (40-11) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (19-4).

Main card begins at 7 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network and DAZN.

Prelims start at 3:45 p.m. EST on CBSSports.com, DAZN and Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel.

Bellator socially acceptable

