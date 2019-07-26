During the third inning of the Red Sox' first game of their series with the Yankees, Brock Holt struck out looking on a pitch on the outside corner fro Masahiro Tanaka. Holt immediately objected at the call, and after a few seconds of yelling at home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn, he was ejected from the game.

Alex Cora then ran out to argue as well, and both he and Holt's arguments were caught on a hot microphone. What Holt says is NSFW.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Right after Reyburn rung him up, Holt argued the pitch was low. The pitch appeared to be right on the corner of the strike zone, but Holt obviously didn't think so.

Cora's problem didn't seem to be related to the strike zone, but of Holt's ejection for arguing. He can be heard saying, "he did the same thing" multiple times. Cora is most likely referencing when Edwin Encarnacion argued balls and strikes after a punch out in the second inning. Encarnacion was not ejected.

Emotions run high whenever the Red Sox and Yankees play each other, and even though the Red Sox had a stellar first inning and held a five-run lead at the time of Holt's strikeout, no player is going to let up in games like this.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Brock Holt ejected for NSFW comments after strikeout in Red Sox vs Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston