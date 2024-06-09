Brock Eagles finish as silver medalists

Jun. 8—ROUND ROCK — The Brock Eagles came up short in their bid for a state title Saturday morning, falling to Franklin 7-4.

The Lions came roaring out of the gate to put up three runs in the opening frame, but Brock battled back in its first at-bat as Cam Harris had an RBI ground out to score Canon Lightfoot to make it 3-1.

Franklin added another run in the third but the Brock bats countered in the Eagles' turn at the plate. Sawyer Strosnider tripled to right field, scoring Jesse Rusinek to get back within two.

With two on, Cooper Massey sent a boomer to centerfield, with Strosnider scoring on the sacrifice and Cam Harris would score on the next at-bat on an Asa Parenteau single up the middle. It tied the contest at 4-all, where it would remain until the final frame.

Franklin took the lead in the top of the seventh after a blooper behind the shortstop. A single and fielder's choice would follow, both adding runs, and the deficit was 7-4.

Down to the Eagles' final three outs, Rusinek delivered a leadoff double to left field, but Brock couldn't bring him home, as Franklin recorded the final out to claim the 3A title.

Brock had four runs on three hits, those coming from Strosnider, Rusinek and Parenteau.

The Eagles finish with an overall record of 34-3.

This was the second time this school year Brock and Franklin faced each other with a state title on the line — the Lions defeated the Eagles 38-31 in the 3A football championship in December.