Brock Bowers wins Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers has won the fourth annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, according to an announcement from the Maxwell Football Club.

Bowers, a true freshman out of Napa, California, put together one of the most impressive seasons in Georgia history in 2021.

With one game remaining, Bowers has 52 catches for 846 yards and 13 touchdowns (12 receiving, one rushing). He holds the school record for receptions, yards and receiving touchdowns for a tight end.

His 12 receiving touchdowns is also the most ever from any Georgia player in a single season.