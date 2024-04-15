Brock Bowers visiting Jets Monday

One of the top pass-catchers in the 2024 draft class is in Florham Park Monday. Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is taking an official visit with the Jets Monday as the team begins the homestretch in their draft preparations.

Bowers’ visit coincides with the Jets returning to the team facility to begin their offseason program. The Jets also unveiled new uniforms for the 2024 season.

Bowers is considered a strong candidate to be the Jets’ selection with the 10th pick in the first round. The Jets will continue looking for weapons to boost their offense and Bowers is far and away the top tight end in this class.

Bowers recorded at least 700 yards in each of his three seasons at Georgia, winning two national championships. Bowers has also totaled 26 touchdowns across his three seasons, including 13 as a freshman in 2021.

If Bowers is the pick, the Jets would have a tight end room that includes Bowers, Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert, all with good to great catching ability.

