Brock Bowers: Tennessee football's Neyland Stadium loudest stadium he played in at Georgia

College football players are making their way to the center of the football world in Indianapolis this week for the 2024 NFL Combine.

While players' on-field drills will create the biggest headlines, their meetings with various media assembled at Lucas Oil Stadium are also sure to generate buzz. So it is with Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who began the media portion of his week in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Bowers, considered one of the top non-quarterbacks of the 2024 NFL Draft and a unanimous top-10 pick, spoke with various media on a number of topics. One of the questions he faced was which college stadium was the loudest and most hostile that he had played in.

REQUIRED READING: Bruce Pearl gets technical foul for arguing call late in Tennessee basketball game vs. Auburn

His answer? Tennessee football's Neyland Stadium in 2023.

That game was notable for numerous reasons, not least of which it was a top-25 meeting between top-ranked Georgia (10-0) and No. 19 Tennessee (7-3). Famed Vols fan Dolly Parton also made an appearance for the game, even singing a rendition of "Rocky Top" for the home crowd.

Of course, the loudest the stadium got probably occurred during Jaylen Wright's 75-yard touchdown on the game's opening play, sending the Vols home crowd into a raucous frenzy:

REQUIRED READING: What's the most important game on Tennessee football schedule? You can probably guess

Unfortunately for Tennessee, Wright's opening score was the only touchdown of the game: Georgia scored 24 unanswered points before the Vols got on the board again with a Charles Campbell 37-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. Georgia scored two more third-quarter touchdowns to bring the game to its final score: an eventual 38-10 finish.

Bowers, for his part, finished the game with seven catches for 60 yards (8.6 per reception) and a 3-yard touchdown that brought the score to 24-3 Georgia in the second quarter.

Regardless, the fact Bowers thought highly enough of Neyland Stadium and its nearly 102,000-person capacity — in a 38-10 blowout, no less — shows how intimidating the Vols' home crowd can be. Depending on where he's drafted in the NFL, he may never experience a similar atmosphere in his football playing career again.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Brock Bowers: Tennessee football's Neyland Stadium is loudest stadium