Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is one of the best players at his position — or any spot — in college football.

He showed why Saturday against Florida with a remarkable touchdown reception off a bobbling, deflected throw.

HOW?!?! TIP DRILL TOUCHDOWN FOR THE DAWGS pic.twitter.com/lomEZdruSN — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 29, 2022

The play was good for 73 yards and the PAT made it 21-0 for the Dawgs in the annual SEC battle.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire