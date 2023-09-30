Brock Bowers saves Georgia with late TD catch against Auburn

Brock Bowers is the best tight end in college football. The Georgia star proved it again in the second half of Georgia’s 27-20 win over Auburn in SEC play on Saturday.

Bowers had 148 of his 157 receiving yards in the second half, including the game-winning touchdown pass that was good for 40 yards with 2:52 remaining.

BROCK BOWERS PUTTING THE TEAM ON HIS BACK. pic.twitter.com/l53cIIQ0xR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 30, 2023

Georgia trailed 10-0 after one quarter and had to rally on the road. The Dawgs also had to come from behind in an earlier game against South Carolina.

It will be interesting to see if their No. 1 ranking is in jeopardy.

Lol Brock Bowers pic.twitter.com/iXSPOnftMI — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 30, 2023

This one was on the next play but was called back because of a penalty.

“He is a hoss.” Alright, it got called back, but this catch from Brock Bowers was awesome. pic.twitter.com/ORXu6yXvHp — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire