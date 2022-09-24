Brock Bowers runs 75 yards for swift Georgia touchdown

Georgia wasn’t as swift as Michigan against Maryland in finding the end zone.

However, it didn’t take the Bulldogs much longer to score a touchdown in their cupcake game against Kent State.

Brock Bowers took the handoff less than 10 seconds into the mismatch and 75 yards later, the best tight end in college football was in the end zone.

Officially, the score happened 19 seconds into the game.

Georgia wasted NO TIME getting on the board at Kent State 💨 pic.twitter.com/h1WhIXpu5l — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 24, 2022

Bowers’ 75-yard touchdown was the longest touchdown run by a tight end in the last 20 years.

First Quarter Stats: Total Yards#Georgia 155

Kent State 10 Passing Yards

Georgia 51

Kent State 4 Rushing Yards

Georgia 104

Kent State 6 Yards Per Play

Georgia 7.55

Kent State 0.83 First Downs

Georgia 7

Kent State 0 Third Down Conversion

Georgia 3/4

Kent State 0/4 — The Taylor Report (@ReportTaylor) September 24, 2022

