Brock Bowers runs 75 yards for swift Georgia touchdown
Georgia wasn’t as swift as Michigan against Maryland in finding the end zone.
However, it didn’t take the Bulldogs much longer to score a touchdown in their cupcake game against Kent State.
Brock Bowers took the handoff less than 10 seconds into the mismatch and 75 yards later, the best tight end in college football was in the end zone.
Officially, the score happened 19 seconds into the game.
Georgia wasted NO TIME getting on the board at Kent State 💨 pic.twitter.com/h1WhIXpu5l
Bowers’ 75-yard touchdown was the longest touchdown run by a tight end in the last 20 years.
First Quarter Stats:
Total Yards#Georgia 155
Kent State 10
Passing Yards
Georgia 51
Kent State 4
Rushing Yards
Georgia 104
Kent State 6
Yards Per Play
Georgia 7.55
Kent State 0.83
First Downs
Georgia 7
Kent State 0
Third Down Conversion
Georgia 3/4
Kent State 0/4
