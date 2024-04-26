Brock Bowers Raiders jersey: How to buy Brock Bowers NFL jersey

With the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft the Las Vegas Raiders have selected Brock Bowers.

Bowers, a tight end out of Georgia, will look to help the Raiders improve on last season’s run which included an 8-9 regular season record.

The NFL is expected to release the 2024 schedule in May, but we know that Raiders fans can look forward to the first matchup of the season, whoever the foe is. It will be the first outing for the next era of Raiders football with Brock Bowers in their lineup.

